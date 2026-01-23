Left Menu

From Wartime Lifeline to Heritage Hub: The Transformation of Pangsau Pass

Pangsau Pass, once a crucial wartime route, stands as a symbol of peace and shared heritage. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized its potential for heritage tourism. The 10th Pangsau Pass International Festival celebrated historical connections and local contributions during World War II, with events highlighting sacrifices and unity between India and Myanmar.

  Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has hailed Pangsau Pass, a former wartime route during World War II, as a symbol of peace and shared heritage, with significant potential for heritage tourism.

Addressing attendees at the 10th Pangsau Pass International Festival, Mein underscored the importance of honoring the unsung heroes who contributed to the construction of the historic Stilwell (Ledo) Road. He called for efforts to document their names for display in museums.

The festival celebrated shared history between India, Myanmar, and Southeast Asia, highlighting indigenous traditions and cultural unity. Events included the Vintage Willys Jeep Rally and the inauguration of the World War II Cemetery, elevating Pangsau Pass as a center for adventure and heritage tourism, promising economic growth for local communities.

