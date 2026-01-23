Honoring the Legacy of Netaji: A Call to Courage on Parakram Diwas

On Friday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan commemorated Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, advocating for every Indian to honor those who fought for the nation's Independence. He underscored Bose's fearless leadership, resilient spirit, and unswerving dedication to the freedom struggle.

Radhakrishnan attended the 'Parakram Diwas' event at Bose's birthplace in Cuttack during his inaugural visit to Odisha. He noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of Bose by declaring his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021. The Vice President emphasized the need to acknowledge the diverse approaches and sacrifices in the quest for independence.

The Vice President highlighted Bose's establishment of the Forward Bloc as a different method of opposing colonialism, asserting it was not against Gandhi. He paid floral tributes to Bose, inaugurated cultural landmarks, and urged citizens to work towards a self-reliant and powerful India by 2047, drawing from Bose's inspiring vision.