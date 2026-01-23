Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar's Dramatic Comeback with 'Daldal': Confronting Corruption Through Art

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, after a decade of non-stop work, took a ten-month sabbatical to recharge and combat a perceived decline in her performances. She returns with 'Daldal', a psychological crime thriller that challenged her to confront personal traumas. The series debuts on Prime Video soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:53 IST
Bhumi Pednekar's Dramatic Comeback with 'Daldal': Confronting Corruption Through Art
Bhumi Pednekar
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Bhumi Pednekar took a courageous step back from the limelight, spending ten months on a transformative sabbatical. The decision came after a decade-long streak of continuous work, which she believed was affecting her performances, leading to 'slight corruption'.

Pednekar returns to the screen with 'Daldal', a psychological crime thriller where she plays Rita Ferreira, a cop tracking a serial killer in Mumbai. The intense role required Pednekar to confront her past traumas, making it a journey of both professional and personal redemption.

Despite her recent films receiving lukewarm responses, Pednekar emphasizes her break was driven by a quest for longevity in her career. 'Daldal', premiering on Prime Video on January 30, is expected to captivate audiences with its unique narrative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

 United States
2
Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

 India
3
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

 Global
4
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026