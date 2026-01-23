Bhumi Pednekar's Dramatic Comeback with 'Daldal': Confronting Corruption Through Art

Renowned actor Bhumi Pednekar took a courageous step back from the limelight, spending ten months on a transformative sabbatical. The decision came after a decade-long streak of continuous work, which she believed was affecting her performances, leading to 'slight corruption'.

Pednekar returns to the screen with 'Daldal', a psychological crime thriller where she plays Rita Ferreira, a cop tracking a serial killer in Mumbai. The intense role required Pednekar to confront her past traumas, making it a journey of both professional and personal redemption.

Despite her recent films receiving lukewarm responses, Pednekar emphasizes her break was driven by a quest for longevity in her career. 'Daldal', premiering on Prime Video on January 30, is expected to captivate audiences with its unique narrative approach.

