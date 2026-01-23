Unveiling India's Literary Treasures: Granth Kutir Inauguration

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 'Granth Kutir,' a new library space within Rashtrapati Bhavan, aiming to dispel colonial legacies and celebrate India's rich literary heritage.

Housing around 2,300 books and manuscripts across 11 classical languages, including Tamil, Sanskrit, and Bengali, the collection highlights India's diverse cultural, philosophical, and intellectual history. Manuscripts are curated with the expertise of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The initiative supports the Gyan Bharatam Mission, aspiring to digitize this manuscript heritage and increase accessibility for researchers and the public, aligning with nationwide efforts to honor and promote classical languages.