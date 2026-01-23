Honoring Netaji: The Nation First Legacy and Uttar Pradesh's Preparedness Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in fostering the 'nation-first' sentiment during India's struggle for independence, speaking at an event commemorating Bose's 129th birth anniversary.

Adityanath praised Bose's formation of the Azad Hind Fauj, which embodied the spirit of prioritizing the nation. He noted how Bose's efforts, including the creation of the Rani Laxmibai Brigade, highlighted the importance of women's empowerment at the time.

The chief minister also emphasized the Civil Defence Organisation's pivotal role in disaster response within the state, describing it as a crucial first responder in crises. He announced enhancements in the recruitment process for 'Aapdaa Mitra,' with potential prioritization in Home Guard placements, ensuring readiness during emergencies.