Suryastra's Debut: Republic Day Parade to Feature Firsts

In a significant first, India's Republic Day Parade will spotlight cutting-edge military assets and formations, adding a modern flair to the annual event. The debut of the rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' showcases India's advanced defense technology, boasting deep-strike capabilities vital for modern warfare.

The parade will also introduce the Bhairav light commando battalion and feature a range of new animals such as Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels, employed for their strategic advantages in rugged terrains. These elements underscore India's evolving defense strategy and commitment to integrating both technological and biological assets.

Among other highlights, the mixed scouts contingent and a newly raised Shaktiban Regiment will participate, equipped with drones and loiter munition. The distinctive battle array formation promises to engage spectators and redefine parade dynamics.

