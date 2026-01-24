Left Menu

SATCON 2026: Pioneering Global Standards in Vegetarian Certification

SATCON 2026, the world's first conclave dedicated to vegetarian certification, marked a significant milestone in India's food ecosystem. Held in New Delhi, it gathered over 250 participants from diverse sectors and seven countries to discuss consciousness, collaboration, and strengthening certification standards, ethical practices, and consumer trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi was host to SATCON 2026, the world's inaugural conclave exclusively addressing vegetarian certification, held at Le Méridien. Drawing over 250 global participants, the event underscored the growing demand for transparent and ethical food systems in India and worldwide.

The conclave focused on three pillars: Consciousness, Connect, and Collaboration. Panel discussions emphasized expanding vegetarian offerings in hospitality, the significance of ethical culinary practices, and the need for establishing global food benchmarks. These dialogues encouraged practical insights and collaborative steps towards enhanced food safety and consumer trust.

Distinguished guests such as Governor Santosh Gangwar and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the importance of industry and policy collaboration. Their presence reiterated the role of trustworthy certification systems in reinforcing consumer confidence. The event set the stage for future initiatives promoting vegetarian options as standard and sustainable choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

