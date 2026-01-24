Ranvir Shorey Responds to AR Rahman's Bollywood Critique

Actor Ranvir Shorey has offered his perspective on music composer AR Rahman's controversial statements regarding the Bollywood industry's shifting power dynamics. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman noted a decline in his Hindi film industry work, attributing it to changes over the past eight years, including perceived communal biases. Rahman's comments sparked widespread debate across the film industry.

In an interview with ANI, Shorey countered Rahman's claims, suggesting that the issues might not be communal. "I've heard he charges a lot," Shorey said, adding that he couldn't comment on Rahman's motivations. He emphasized understanding others' circumstances, even if his own experience diverges.

Shorey shared insights into the biases he's encountered in his career, identifying them as political and feudal rather than communal. He stressed that every artist faces unique challenges in the industry and that progress involves overcoming varied biases rather than focusing solely on communal aspects. Shorey's reflections resonate amid industry-wide reactions to Rahman's remarks, prompting actor-politician Kangana Ranaut to criticize Rahman as prejudiced.