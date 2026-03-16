EPIC Studio Launches to Revolutionize the Film Industry

The EPIC Company has introduced EPIC Studio, a groundbreaking creative hub aimed at unifying the artistic prowess of Juggernaut Productions and MovieVerse Studio. Announced on Monday, this venture aims to push storytelling boundaries, engaging audiences worldwide with compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and geographies.

CEO of EPIC Studio (Films), Vivek Krishnani emphasized the focus on delivering innovative stories suited for both theaters and streaming platforms. He highlighted the studio's expansion into various Indian regional cinemas alongside the Hindi market, underscoring the commitment to fostering talent and visionary storytelling in today's evolving content landscape.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of the EPIC Company, highlighted the integration of development, production, and distribution, which facilitates seamless transitions from idea inception to screen. Samar Khan, CEO of EPIC Studio (OTT & Television), noted that the collaboration within the studio allows for format-driven innovation and sharp narratives that transcend single platform constraints, ensuring content longevity and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)