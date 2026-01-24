Melania Trump: Behind the Scenes Film Debut

Melania Trump will feature in a private White House screening of 'Melania,' a documentary capturing her behind-the-scenes efforts leading to Donald Trump's second inauguration, according to adviser Marc Beckman. Set for global release on January 30, the film will debut for the president, family, and close associates this week.

Offering rare insights, the film captures the first lady's advisory role to the president and her public image, emphasizing her fashion and diplomatic activities. The production, led by Beckman, involved a $40 million deal with Amazon's MGM Studios. Notably, it includes her encouragement of President Trump's unifying tone in his inauguration speech.

Although 'Melania' is non-political, it showcases significant aspects of her life, including fashion choices and diplomatic engagements. A premiere will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center, now colloquially termed the Trump-Kennedy Center, on Thursday, with Melania Trump also promoting the film by ringing the NYSE's opening bell.