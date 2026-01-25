Tamil Nadu Stands Firm: No Place for Hindi
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored the Language Martyrs Day, commemorating those who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitations. Stalin reiterated the state's commitment to oppose Hindi imposition, emphasizing Tamil's cultural importance. Opposition leaders also paid their respects to the martyrs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a poignant tribute, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked Language Martyrs Day by honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the anti-Hindi agitations.
Stalin emphasized the unwavering stance that Tamil Nadu has maintained against Hindi imposition, a sentiment he stated would endure forever. This annual commemoration reflects the state's collective commitment to preserving Tamil culture.
Opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, joined Stalin in paying homage to the martyrs, further cementing Tamil as a cultural cornerstone of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only TVK has guts, attitude to take on 'evil force' (DMK), 'corrupt force' (AIADMK): Party chief Vijay near Chennai.
Tamil Nadu to Award Excellence Medals to Police Officers
Tamil Nadu's Timeless Rebellion: Honoring Language Martyrs
Political Shift: R Dharmar Returns to AIADMK
Tamil Nadu CM Urges Exclusion of NEET from Health Course Admissions