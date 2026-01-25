Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stands Firm: No Place for Hindi

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored the Language Martyrs Day, commemorating those who sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitations. Stalin reiterated the state's commitment to oppose Hindi imposition, emphasizing Tamil's cultural importance. Opposition leaders also paid their respects to the martyrs.

Updated: 25-01-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:27 IST
  India
  • India

In a poignant tribute, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked Language Martyrs Day by honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the anti-Hindi agitations.

Stalin emphasized the unwavering stance that Tamil Nadu has maintained against Hindi imposition, a sentiment he stated would endure forever. This annual commemoration reflects the state's collective commitment to preserving Tamil culture.

Opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, joined Stalin in paying homage to the martyrs, further cementing Tamil as a cultural cornerstone of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

