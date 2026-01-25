Left Menu

Pioneering Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Journey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian to visit the ISS, earning him the Ashoka Chakra. His 18-day mission came 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight, marking a new era in Indian space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:30 IST
Pioneering Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Journey
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). On Monday, he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

In June of the previous year, Shukla embarked on the Axiom-4 mission, making him the second Indian to travel to space and the first to step foot on the ISS. His 18-day mission comes 41 years after the historic flight of cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

With over 2,000 flight hours, Shukla holds an impressive record as a fighter pilot, mastering various aircraft such as the Su-30 MKI and MiG series. Ahead of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu honored 70 armed forces personnel with gallantry awards, including Shukla's prestigious Ashoka Chakra.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026