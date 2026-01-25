Left Menu

2026 Padma Awards: Honoring Excellence Across Diverse Fields

The Indian government announced the 2026 Padma Awards, honoring 131 individuals across various fields. Notable recipients include V S Achuthanandan, Dharmendra, KT Thomas, and N Rajam for the Padma Vibhushan. The awards celebrate excellence in public affairs, art, literature, and technology, among other sectors.

The Indian government has unveiled the 2026 Padma Awards, a prestigious civilian honor recognizing exceptional contributions across diverse fields. The announcement includes 131 recipients, celebrated for their achievements in areas such as public affairs, art, and technology.

Among the five recipients of the posthumous Padma Vibhushan are former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and renowned actor Dharmendra. Other notable awardees include former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and Hindustani classical violinist N Rajam.

The Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards highlight accomplishments in sectors like science, sports, and literature. The recipients range from aerospace scientists and entrepreneurs to athletes and cultural icons, reflecting the wide-ranging impact of their contributions.

