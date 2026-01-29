Ranveer Singh Faces Legal Trouble: Alleged Insult to Religious Sentiments

Ranveer Singh, noted Bollywood actor, is embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations of offending religious sentiments. The High Grounds police registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by Prashanth Methal, a Bengaluru-based lawyer.

The accusation stems from Singh's performance at the International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 28, 2025. While on stage, Singh allegedly mocked the sacred Bhoota Kola tradition, which carries deep cultural significance in Coastal Karnataka.

A video showing the performance circulates on social media, triggering widespread upset among devotees. The legal case argues that Singh's actions were intentional and meant to provoke religious outrage.