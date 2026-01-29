Left Menu

Ranveer Singh Faces Legal Trouble: Alleged Insult to Religious Sentiments

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh faces an FIR filed by Bengaluru lawyer Prashanth Methal, accusing him of insulting religious sentiments during a public act at IFFI 2025. Allegedly, Singh performed a sacred ritual in a derogatory manner, sparking outrage among devotees of the Bhoota Kola tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:51 IST
Ranveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Ranveer Singh, noted Bollywood actor, is embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations of offending religious sentiments. The High Grounds police registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by Prashanth Methal, a Bengaluru-based lawyer.

The accusation stems from Singh's performance at the International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 28, 2025. While on stage, Singh allegedly mocked the sacred Bhoota Kola tradition, which carries deep cultural significance in Coastal Karnataka.

A video showing the performance circulates on social media, triggering widespread upset among devotees. The legal case argues that Singh's actions were intentional and meant to provoke religious outrage.

