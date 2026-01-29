Left Menu

Champion Your Haier Life: Celebrating Innovation and Sports in Bangkok

Haier, a leader in IoT ecosystems, is hosting an event in Bangkok, merging sports passion with high-tech home appliances. As partners with top football clubs, they aim to engage fans and promote a healthy lifestyle. The event underscores Haier's commitment to innovation and community involvement in Thailand.

Bangkok | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:26 IST
Champion Your Haier Life: Celebrating Innovation and Sports in Bangkok
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In Bangkok, Haier, a pioneering global IoT brand, is celebrating sports and innovation with a 'Champion Your Haier Life' event. Running from January 28 to February 1 and featuring partners Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain, the event promises unique fan activities, underscoring Haier's vision of a tech-enhanced healthy lifestyle.

Fans can experience a dynamic sports layout with interactive zones, a pop-up show, and live streaming across major platforms. Highlighting Haier's 'champion-grade' products, including the Space Fit series, the event promotes premium home appliance experiences designed for specific local needs, emphasizing high performance and energy efficiency.

Beyond showcasing products, Haier's commitment to community is evident in its ongoing support of sports events and social initiatives in Thailand. The brand's local R&D, manufacturing, and marketing strategies have poised it as a leader in regional appliance markets, while it continues to integrate technology with healthy living and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

