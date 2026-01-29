Retracing Gandhi's Final Journey: An Exhibition of Resistance and Reflection
An exhibition titled 'You I Could not Save, Walk With Me', part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi's peace efforts during communal riots in 1946-47. Featuring art, photos, and poems, it highlights Gandhi's non-violence philosophy and resistance. It's a timely reflection on current societal tensions.
An exhibition titled 'You I Could not Save, Walk With Me' pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy as a peacemaker amid the tumultuous communal riots of 1946-47. Running parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, it marries art, history, and poignant reflection.
Featuring contributions from artist Murali Cheeroth, photographer Sudheesh Yezhuvath, poet P N Gopikrishnan, and human geographer Jayaraj Sundaresan, the exhibition revives Gandhi's final years through multimedia installations, poetry, and archival imagery. It reflects on his journey across communal riot-stricken regions, articulating a narrative of hope, non-violence, and truth.
This exhibition is especially timely as modern societal tensions echo past struggles. It underscores the importance of preserving historical truths and the power of peaceful resistance in confronting contemporary challenges, serving as a reminder of Gandhi's timeless philosophy.
