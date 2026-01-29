Left Menu

Retracing Gandhi's Final Journey: An Exhibition of Resistance and Reflection

An exhibition titled 'You I Could not Save, Walk With Me', part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi's peace efforts during communal riots in 1946-47. Featuring art, photos, and poems, it highlights Gandhi's non-violence philosophy and resistance. It's a timely reflection on current societal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:34 IST
Retracing Gandhi's Final Journey: An Exhibition of Resistance and Reflection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An exhibition titled 'You I Could not Save, Walk With Me' pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy as a peacemaker amid the tumultuous communal riots of 1946-47. Running parallel to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, it marries art, history, and poignant reflection.

Featuring contributions from artist Murali Cheeroth, photographer Sudheesh Yezhuvath, poet P N Gopikrishnan, and human geographer Jayaraj Sundaresan, the exhibition revives Gandhi's final years through multimedia installations, poetry, and archival imagery. It reflects on his journey across communal riot-stricken regions, articulating a narrative of hope, non-violence, and truth.

This exhibition is especially timely as modern societal tensions echo past struggles. It underscores the importance of preserving historical truths and the power of peaceful resistance in confronting contemporary challenges, serving as a reminder of Gandhi's timeless philosophy.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026