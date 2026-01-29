Delhi Launches Eco-Friendly Bus Service for Surajkund Crafts Mela

The Delhi government is gearing up for the Surajkund International Crafts Mela by introducing a dedicated bus service, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Thursday. This annual festival, a major cultural draw, brings together artisans, families, and visitors from around the world.

Beginning January 31, the Delhi Transport Corporation will run two electric 9-meter buses from Badarpur Border Metro Station to the Surajkund Mela Ground. Covering a 4 km stretch, the route will include stops at Badarpur Metro Station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk, and Manav Rachna School, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the Haryana Transport Department, aims to provide seamless transport solutions and promote environmentally friendly travel options. The service will operate from 10 am to 2:55 pm, facilitating smooth interstate travel and enhancing the visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)