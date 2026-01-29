Left Menu

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

The Special Investigation Team has summoned former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao for questioning related to an alleged phone tapping scandal. The probe, focusing on illegal surveillance during Rao's tenure, continues amid calls for transparency. Rao's team has requested questioning at his farm, raising significant political tension.

BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for questioning in connection with a controversial phone tapping case. Scheduled for Friday, the interrogation will take place at Rao's Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district, as per requests from his team.

The case, which scrutinizes claims of unauthorized surveillance of media, police, and political figures during the BRS administration, has already seen key figures like former minister Harish Rao and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao questioned. Allegations suggest phone tapping aimed to monitor Rao's political adversaries.

Telangana Jagruthi founder K. Kavitha criticized the prolonged investigation, urging a transparent probe. KTR recently adhered to SIT directives, avoiding witness contact amid swirling media claims. Authorities stress the probe's legal integrity, dismissing any unfounded security justifications for the phone interceptions.

