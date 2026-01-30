Axis Max Life Celebrates Everyday Heroes as ‘Bharosa Tum Ho’ Brand Campaign Enters Its Next Chapter

New Delhi, January 30, 2026: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (''Axis Max Life'' / ''Company''), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has unveiled an exciting new chapter of its flagship brand campaign, 'Bharosa Tum Ho'. The campaign centres on 'Trust' as its emotional anchor, while evolving the narrative to spotlight the individual's role as the primary protector of their family. Through simple, human storytelling, the campaign portrays brand ambassadors Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh not as celebrities, but as a relatable couple navigating life's shared responsibilities. This reinforces Axis Max Life's positioning as a trusted partner across Savings, Protection, and Retirement categories. Rahul Talwar, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Max Life, said, ''At Axis Max Life, Trust is earned through action, starting with our consistent commitment to honouring claims and protecting families when they need us most. In a post-GST landscape where protection is a core financial priority, our superior claims settlement ratio is the ultimate validation of the 'Bharosa' we offer. We are now evolving this narrative from reassurance to personal responsibility by welcoming Allu Sirish into our Rohit-Ritika universe. This vibrant convergence of Cinema and Cricket within our refreshed 'Bharosa Tum Ho' brand campaign makes conversations around protection more life-stage relevant, and culturally resonant. With this campaign, our objective remains clear: to make protection relatable and rooted in trust that is proven, not promised.'' The campaign is anchored by two affable films that capture the essence of protection from different angles. The first thematic film delves into an intimate, real-life context and captures the raw, emotional journey of welcoming a baby, positioning Rohit Sharma as the new-age father. Moving beyond the traditional role of a 'provider,' Rohit represents the selfless caregiver who is as much an equal contributor and nurturer as he is a cricketer. This film highlights the father's role, which is rooted in empathy, presence, and a deeper commitment to the child's future. The second film brings together a rare cultural intersection of India's biggest passions - Cricket and Cinema. The campaign introduces South Indian actor Allu Sirish alongside Rohit and Ritika in an entertaining narrative that bridges the world of cricket with the vibrant flair of the film industry. Building a meaningful dialogue around financial protection through the charisma of three of India's most loved personalities, the collaboration creates a palpable magic and bonhomie unseen before. The seven-week media outreach deploys a high-impact, integrated media mix across Linear Television (News, General entertainment channels, and regional channels), YouTube, and Meta. Launching during the high-buzz January - March (JFM) quarter, the campaign aims to enhance brand recall and strengthen Axis Max Life's position as a trusted partner across all customer life stages. Watch Axis Max Life's latest brand film here: https://youtu.be/E7UTylMPgy8 About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited (''MFSL'') and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr. IRDAI Registration. No – 104 Company Information Number - U74899PB2000PLC045626

