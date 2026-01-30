Ariana Grande reacts after photo-editing error shows six fingers

Singer and actor Ariana Grande reacted with humour after a photo-editing error in a recent photoshoot appeared to show her with six fingers on one hand, according to E! News. In an image from her Vogue Japan cover story shared on Instagram, Grande was seen wearing a yellow floral-print Dior outfit paired with sheer white gloves. However, as she posed with her left hand against a wall, an extra finger appeared between her ring and pinky fingers, sparking online attention.

After the image circulated on a fan account, the 'Wicked: For Good' actress responded in the comments, writing, "Holy...." "Oh my goodness how exciting," the 32-year-old added. "I've been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! Thankful for this."

The editing error was later corrected in the article. While addressing the moment lightheartedly, Grande also spoke candidly in the interview about her personal life and career, as per the outlet. Reflecting on her journey, Grande became emotional while discussing the role her mother, Joan Grande, has played in supporting her. "I feel like there have been a lot of times when I've been doing my best work creatively, and yet my celebrity has been louder than the work," she said, adding that her mother has helped remind her of her value as both an artist and a person.

Grande also spoke about the influence of her late grandmother, Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, who passed away at the age of 99 in June. "I attempt to channel her strength always," she said, noting that she carries reminders of her grandmother with her. Speaking about her career, Grande said she never expected to be recognised as an Oscar-nominated actress. "I give my life to art every minute of every day. So to feel embraced back--and to share it with my mom--is so extraordinary," she said, according to E! News. (ANI)

