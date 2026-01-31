Deaf and mute Mohali couple's tiffin service has the internet's attention

''Yeh toh roti hai. Ye toh aloo-gobhi hai,'' a shy yet enthusiastic boy informs thousands on social media about his parents' cloud kitchen that has captured the attention of Mohali residents in need of home-cooked food delivery. While the boy is a ''full-time mischief maker'' and primary ambassador for the tiffin service on Instagram, Vanshpreet Singh and his wife Anmol Kaur face daily challenges as a deaf and mute couple to keep their business going. The internet, however, is a fan of the couple's resilience and perseverance in setting up the thoughtfully named cloud kitchen, 'Quietly Delicious'. Their videos are widely circulating on the internet, with many top news outlets covering their story. ''What a cute and lovely family. May god bless them with good health,'' says one Instagram user. ''Food is looking awesome.God bless you guys,'' another person said. The story is only improved by the fact that several family members have come together to make it a success. Besides being the couple's voice in their videos, their young school-going son Sukhmehar Singh helps pack the tiffin boxes. Vanshpreet's brother Charanmeet and sister-in-law Himanshi are data engineers who live abroad but are always available for help. Himanshi manages their social media handles. In a short period, they have 21,600 followers on Instagram. Gurmeet Singh and Inderjeet Kaur are proud parents. After their transport business faced problems in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, they have now relocated to Mohali and live with Vanshpreet and Anmol. Gurmeet told PTI that both Vanshpreet and Anmol are deaf and mute since birth. Having shifted to a rented home in Mohali recently, Charanmeet and Himanshi came up with the idea of a cloud kitchen. ''By God's grace, the response from the people has been good,'' Gurmeet said at their Mohali home. ''We serve only vegetarian food, packing them in thalis. Our daughter-in-law, who lives abroad, handles the social media and uploads their stories. We make dal, chole, vegetables and sweets. The food is just like we prepare in our homes and that's why people like it. ''We get orders from housing societies nearby. We also get bulk orders from people who want to make religious offerings or serve food to the poor,'' he said. Inderjeet explained that Vanshpreet learnt the tricks of cooking by helping her in the kitchen. Anmol and Vanshpreet also distribute food for the needy and underprivileged as 'sewa' (volunteer service). Vanshpreet told PTI that he is deeply moved by the love and support of people. His father translated for PTI. ''We have just begun and already people are showering their love. Their warmth and support mean a lot to us,'' he said. Feedback about the taste of the food has been very positive, with poori and chole being in high demand, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)