Left Menu

'Orange Is the New Black' actor Samira Wiley announces divorce from Lauren Morelli

Actor Samira Wiley, known for her role of Poussey Washington in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, has announced her divorce from writer Lauren Morelli after nine years of togetherness. Morelli, known for writing the Orange Is the New Black series, was previously married to film producer Stephen Basilone.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:06 IST
'Orange Is the New Black' actor Samira Wiley announces divorce from Lauren Morelli
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Samira Wiley, known for her role of Poussey Washington in the Netflix series ''Orange Is the New Black'', has announced her divorce from writer Lauren Morelli after nine years of togetherness. Wiley and Washington got married in March 2017 in Palm Springs, California. They have a daughter, George Elizabeth, who was born in April 2021. The actor said, despite the divorce, the couple will ''commit to co-parenting''. ''After nine years together, we have decided to end our marriage; however, our lifelong commitment to co-parenting will forever remain,'' she said in a statement to entertainment magazine OUT. Morelli, known for writing the ''Orange Is the New Black'' series, was previously married to film producer Stephen Basilone. The couple got married in 2012 but announced their divorce in 2014. Wiley and Morelli met on the sets of ''Orange Is the New Black'' and started dating. Morelli had earlier spoken about how she realised she was gay while making the series, which was followed by her divorce from Basilone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026