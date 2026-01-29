Left Menu

California Post Debuts: A Fresh, 'Snarky' Voice in West Coast Media

The California Post, a new conservative daily tabloid from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, launches to shake up the West Coast media market with an irreverent style. Despite industry struggles, CEO Sean Giancola anticipates success, offering entertaining, snarky content both in print and online, focusing on entertainment and local news.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The California Post, a new conservative daily tabloid, has launched under Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, extending the New York Post's influence to the West Coast. The paper aims to disrupt California's media landscape with its signature lively and irreverent style.

Convinced by the growing online engagement, CEO Sean Giancola projects that the print edition will overcome industry challenges and expand its readership. On sale for $3.75 at over 600 newsstands, it features a West Coast version of Page Six and promises more entertainment business coverage.

Not everyone is on board, but the launch was celebrated at The Grove with free bagels courtesy of Yeastie Boys Bagels. Some, however, view the paper skeptically, akin to a 'rag,' questioning its impact compared to historical publications like the Los Angeles Times.

