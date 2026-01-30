Left Menu

Trump signs order for IndyCar race in Washington to celebrate America's 250th birthday

The race would be held near the National Mall, bringing open-wheel racing within sight of iconic Washington monuments and museums. The executive order ⁠represents ‌an unusual ⁠presidential directive, mixing motorsports with patriotic celebration as the United States approaches ‍its semiquincentennial in 2026.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:31 IST
Trump signs order for IndyCar race in Washington to celebrate America's 250th birthday

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday ‌calling for an IndyCar race to roar through the streets of Washington in ⁠honor of the 250th birthday of the United States.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. would mark the first-ever ​IndyCar street race in the nation's capital, according to ‍the order. The race would be held near the National Mall, bringing open-wheel racing within sight of iconic Washington monuments and museums.

The executive order ⁠represents ‌an unusual ⁠presidential directive, mixing motorsports with patriotic celebration as the United States approaches ‍its semiquincentennial in 2026. Trump said, when signing the order in ​the Oval Office, that the race would take place ⁠in August. No details were provided about funding or logistical arrangements for ⁠threading race cars through the typically traffic-clogged streets of downtown Washington.

The IndyCar series currently features street races in ⁠cities including Long Beach, California, and St. Petersburg, Florida, but ⁠has never ‌attempted to navigate the complex security and traffic considerations of the federal district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026