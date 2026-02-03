India's Reverberant Return: 'Geographies of Distance' at Venice Biennale

After a seven-year hiatus, the Indian Pavilion makes its return to the prestigious Venice Biennale. The upcoming exhibition, 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', highlights the cultural richness of India on the global stage, starting this May.

Presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts Foundation, the pavilion showcases contemporary India, deeply rooted in its cultural memory while engaging globally. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat perceives it as a moment of cultural reflection and pride.

Curated by Amin Jaffer, the exhibition explores the theme of 'home', focusing on its traditions and modern interpretations. Five Indian artists will present works rooted in India's material culture, using organic materials to express personal and universal sentiments about home.

