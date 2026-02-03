Left Menu

India's Reverberant Return: 'Geographies of Distance' at Venice Biennale

After a seven-year break, the Indian Pavilion returns to the Venice Biennale with 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home'. This exhibition, supported by leading cultural institutions, highlights India's cultural richness and diversity. Renowned curators and artists explore the concept of 'home' through traditional and contemporary expressions.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Indian Pavilion makes its return to the prestigious Venice Biennale. The upcoming exhibition, 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', highlights the cultural richness of India on the global stage, starting this May.

Presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts Foundation, the pavilion showcases contemporary India, deeply rooted in its cultural memory while engaging globally. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat perceives it as a moment of cultural reflection and pride.

Curated by Amin Jaffer, the exhibition explores the theme of 'home', focusing on its traditions and modern interpretations. Five Indian artists will present works rooted in India's material culture, using organic materials to express personal and universal sentiments about home.

