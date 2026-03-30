Cultural Diplomacy Takes Center Stage at Art Exhibition

The Cambodian Ambassador to India, Rath Many, attended a special art exhibition at the State Lalit Kala Akademi on Monday. Held in her honor, the exhibition featured prominent artworks that left a remarkable impression on the ambassador.

Many emphasized the importance of such events in fostering international cultural dialogue. The exhibition included key pieces by acclaimed artists Anil Risal and Anil Sharma, whose works were central to the event. Notably, paintings themed on 'From Awakening to Enlightenment,' focusing on Mahatma Buddha, garnered substantial attention.

During the visit, Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh briefed Ambassador Many on the government's key arts and culture initiatives, highlighting the commitment to enhancing cultural connections and understanding globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)