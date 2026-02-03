Kochi's Summit of Future Sets Guinness World Record with Mega Relay Speech

Kochi witnessed a historic moment as the Summit of Future, under the auspices of Jain University, shattered a Guinness World Record with the world's largest relay speech. The event, lasting 10 hours and 25 minutes, featured 401 speakers, surpassing the previous record held in Surat with 313 participants.

The record-breaking feat involved each speaker addressing the audience for one to three minutes, with a strict transition time of no more than ten seconds, adhering to Guinness World Records' guidelines. The certificate for this remarkable achievement was presented during the closing ceremony by Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar in the presence of university dignitaries.

Spanning four days, the Summit became a vibrant hub of innovation and cultural expression, with numerous sessions, workshops, and performances, including an aerial drone show and musical acts. This event reaffirmed its status as a significant platform for future-centric discourse and cultural engagement in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)