Vikrant Massey's Romantic Return: Musafir Cafe on Netflix

Vikrant Massey returns to Netflix with 'Musafir Cafe,' a romantic series about love and second chances. This marks Massey's debut as a producer. Set in Mussoorie, the series spans two timelines and features a stellar cast. It is directed by Ruchir Arun and based on a book by Divya Prakash Dubey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vikrant Massey is set to make a triumphant return to Netflix with the new romantic series 'Musafir Cafe,' following the success of 'Haseen Dilruba.' The series, which tells a story of love and second chances, was revealed during the 2026 India slate announcement event by Netflix.

This series is especially significant for Massey as it marks his debut as a producer. 'Musafir Cafe' is set against the scenic backdrop of Mussoorie, weaving its narrative across two distinct timelines involving the characters Chander and Sudha, and their interlink with Preeti.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, this series is inspired by Divya Prakash Dubey's book of the same name. Prominent producers Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam, along with Massey under the Homemade Movies banner, contribute to the project's captivating vision, promising to make a meaningful impact in the world of cinema.

