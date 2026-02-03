Left Menu

Grammy Milestones and Controversies: 2026 Highlights

The 2026 Grammy Awards marked significant achievements and controversies, including Olivia Dean winning Best New Artist and Bad Bunny making history with a Spanish-language album. Netflix's co-CEO faced scrutiny over a Warner Bros deal, and Savannah Guthrie's mother was reported missing, suspected abducted from her Arizona home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:30 IST
Grammy Milestones and Controversies: 2026 Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2026 Grammy Awards unfolded with remarkable achievements and some controversies in the entertainment industry. Olivia Dean, a British singer-songwriter, made history by winning the Best New Artist award, cementing her status as a rising global star. At just 31, Bad Bunny secured the top Grammy honor with "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," the first Spanish-language album to win.

In another major development, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos faced a U.S. Senate panel's scrutiny over the company's planned $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. Lawmakers questioned whether the merger would impact competition in the streaming industry, with Sarandos and Warner Bros' Bruce Campbell set to testify.

Elsewhere in the news, the mother of U.S. TV host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing in Arizona, with authorities suspecting abduction. Meanwhile, at the Grammys, Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech to criticize U.S. immigration authorities, declaring "ICE out" on national television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026