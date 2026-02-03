Grammy Milestones and Controversies: 2026 Highlights

The 2026 Grammy Awards unfolded with remarkable achievements and some controversies in the entertainment industry. Olivia Dean, a British singer-songwriter, made history by winning the Best New Artist award, cementing her status as a rising global star. At just 31, Bad Bunny secured the top Grammy honor with "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," the first Spanish-language album to win.

In another major development, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos faced a U.S. Senate panel's scrutiny over the company's planned $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. Lawmakers questioned whether the merger would impact competition in the streaming industry, with Sarandos and Warner Bros' Bruce Campbell set to testify.

Elsewhere in the news, the mother of U.S. TV host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing in Arizona, with authorities suspecting abduction. Meanwhile, at the Grammys, Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech to criticize U.S. immigration authorities, declaring "ICE out" on national television.

