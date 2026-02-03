Senate Scrutiny Threatens Netflix's Game-Changing Warner Bros Acquisition Bid

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos is facing a probing session in the U.S. Senate due to the company's ambitious $82.7 billion acquisition proposal for Warner Bros Discovery. This high-stakes hearing, led by U.S. Senator Mike Lee, is designed to extract more details from Sarandos and Bruce Campbell of Warner Bros about the impact of this prospective deal on consumers, workers, and market competitors.

The U.S. Department of Justice is meticulously investigating the transaction amid competing interests from Paramount Skydance. Paramount Skydance and Netflix are both eyeing Warner Bros for its prestigious entertainment assets like 'Game of Thrones' and 'Harry Potter.' Paramount's bid, however, faces hurdles of accruing significant debt, and Warner Bros has so far dismissed these overtures.

Senator Lee, who is spearheading the antitrust subcommittee, is wary of Netflix's intentions and calls for transparency regarding any access its team might have had to Warner Bros' confidential information, which might confer an anticompetitive edge. Analysts believe the Department of Justice is set to scrutinize how this merger might reshape competitive dynamics within the subscription-based streaming service sector.

