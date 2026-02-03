Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess' Son Faces Legal Battle

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess, faces multiple charges, including rape and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty to the serious charges, admitting to lesser ones. The trial has impacted public support for Norway’s monarchy, already hit by family controversies and health issues of key members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:43 IST
Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess' Son Faces Legal Battle

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is at the center of a high-profile trial facing charges including rape and domestic violence. He admitted to some lesser charges but pleaded not guilty to more severe accusations. If convicted, Hoiby could face years in prison.

The trial has triggered a decline in public support for Norway's monarchy, with a recent poll indicating reduced favorability. The case comes amidst previous controversies surrounding the royal family, including ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein and various health concerns afflicting its members.

During the court proceedings, Hoiby's lawyer highlighted the intense media scrutiny he faces and challenged the notion that he was receiving special treatment due to his royal connections. Crown Prince Haakon emphasized that Hoiby, as a Norwegian citizen, should be subject to the same legal responsibilities as any other individual.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026