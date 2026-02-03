Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess' Son Faces Legal Battle

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is at the center of a high-profile trial facing charges including rape and domestic violence. He admitted to some lesser charges but pleaded not guilty to more severe accusations. If convicted, Hoiby could face years in prison.

The trial has triggered a decline in public support for Norway's monarchy, with a recent poll indicating reduced favorability. The case comes amidst previous controversies surrounding the royal family, including ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein and various health concerns afflicting its members.

During the court proceedings, Hoiby's lawyer highlighted the intense media scrutiny he faces and challenged the notion that he was receiving special treatment due to his royal connections. Crown Prince Haakon emphasized that Hoiby, as a Norwegian citizen, should be subject to the same legal responsibilities as any other individual.