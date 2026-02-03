Netflix Introduces 'Legacy': A South Indian Crime Drama

Netflix unveiled its latest series, 'Legacy', a South Indian crime drama, during its Next on Netflix event. Headlined by R Madhavan, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and succession within a crime-infested family.

Directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, 'Legacy' captures the urgency of an ageing patriarch's quest to secure his empire's future amid internal and external threats.

The series promises a cinematic experience on the small screen, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee.

