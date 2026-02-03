Left Menu

Netflix Introduces 'Legacy': A South Indian Crime Drama

'Legacy', a new South Indian crime drama series on Netflix, features R Madhavan as the lead. The series, directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, explores themes of power and succession within a crime-driven family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix unveiled its latest series, 'Legacy', a South Indian crime drama, during its Next on Netflix event. Headlined by R Madhavan, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of power, ambition, and succession within a crime-infested family.

Directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, 'Legacy' captures the urgency of an ageing patriarch's quest to secure his empire's future amid internal and external threats.

The series promises a cinematic experience on the small screen, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

