'Dhurandhar' starts streaming on Netflix: Aditya Dhar says film begins new chapter

After smashing box office records by earning over Rs 1,000 crore in its theatrical run, ''Dhurandhar'' started streaming on Netflix from Friday with director Aditya Dhar calling it a new chapter for the movie that stayed in cinemas for more than a month. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film broke many records to emerge as the highest-earning single-language Hindi film in India with India net collections crossing a massive Rs 1,000 crore. The film released in theatres on December 5 but continued to be watched till January before its Netflix premiere. The audiences can also watch the film in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi on the streaming platform. ''The theatrical response to 'Dhurandhar' was deeply humbling, especially witnessing audiences connect with its story, characters, and scale. With its release on Netflix, the film begins a new chapter. Reaching farther, inviting new viewers to discover its layers and revisit its moments in their own time,'' director Dhar said in a statement. Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India, said ''Dhurandhar'' has become a true pop-culture moment, a blockbuster that has captured audience imagination and conversation at scale. ''We are excited to bring this film to Netflix, making it available to audiences in over 190 countries. Ambitious and bold, 'Dhurandhar' is crafted with exceptional vision by director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and its Netflix journey marks our creative partnership that has grown with many successful films over the years. The stellar performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the brilliant ensemble make it one of the most anticipated films on streaming. It's thrilling when we are able to surprise and delight our members with the best of Indian cinema for fans here and around the world,'' she said. Producer Jyoti Deshpande, President - Jio Studios, said, '''Dhurandhar' not only reset the bar and set new box office records worldwide for an Indian film, it equally raised the bar to showcase India&'s command over the craft of cinema and brave new style of storytelling that transcends language or geography and drew the audiences into an unforgettable immersive experience.. 'Dhurandhar' epitomizes our vision for India to the world with stories rooted in india with a narrative that crosses over. ''In many ways, we opted for almost an OTT style binge watch chapter style format for the film which resonated with audiences worldwide. We fully expect to amplify Dhurandhar's place in popular culture with the film's Netflix premiere which will help reach it to even more audiences in India and across the world,'' she said. Producer Lokesh Dhar, B62 Studios said from script to screen, 'Dhurandhar' has been driven by vision and scale. ''Its record-breaking box office run marks a proud moment for Indian cinema, and with its Netflix release, the film is set to reach and resonate with audiences worldwide,'' he said. The film was not only a box office hit but also created several viral moments on social media through its songs, Ranveer Singh's hair flip and Akshaye Khanna's effortless dance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)