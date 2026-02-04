Anupam Kher Expands Acting Horizons: Actor Prepares Arrives in Delhi

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has inaugurated a new branch of his prestigious acting school, Actor Prepares, in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. This expansion is a significant milestone for the school, which has its flagship location in Mumbai.

Actor Prepares, founded in 2005, is distinguished by being the only acting school globally led by an active film artist. Over the years, it has produced numerous successful Indian actors, including Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The Delhi center aims to cater to aspiring actors in the national capital region, offering them the same world-class education.

Boman Irani, a fellow actor and collaborator with Kher, inaugurated the center. Irani emphasized the institution's role in nurturing creativity, discipline, and artistic courage. Kher expressed excitement about bringing the school's expertise to a city rich in creative energy and ambition.