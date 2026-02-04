Left Menu

Anupam Kher Expands Acting Horizons: Actor Prepares Arrives in Delhi

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has launched a new branch of his acting school, Actor Prepares, in New Delhi. This marks the school's expansion beyond Mumbai, offering world-class acting training. The institute has trained many successful actors, and the launch signifies the start of many artistic journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:57 IST
Anupam Kher Expands Acting Horizons: Actor Prepares Arrives in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has inaugurated a new branch of his prestigious acting school, Actor Prepares, in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. This expansion is a significant milestone for the school, which has its flagship location in Mumbai.

Actor Prepares, founded in 2005, is distinguished by being the only acting school globally led by an active film artist. Over the years, it has produced numerous successful Indian actors, including Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The Delhi center aims to cater to aspiring actors in the national capital region, offering them the same world-class education.

Boman Irani, a fellow actor and collaborator with Kher, inaugurated the center. Irani emphasized the institution's role in nurturing creativity, discipline, and artistic courage. Kher expressed excitement about bringing the school's expertise to a city rich in creative energy and ambition.

TRENDING

1
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight

 India
2
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

Revolutionizing Rides: India's Cooperative-Driven 'Bharat Taxi' Launch

 India
4
Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

Gold's Gleam Dims: Volatility Challenges Its Safe Haven Status

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026