Prince Andrew's Unexpected Windsor Move Amidst Epstein Scandal

In a significant development, former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has vacated his residence near Windsor Castle sooner than anticipated. This move follows the revival of inquiries into his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after new document disclosures. The 65-year-old brother of King Charles III has relocated to his brother's Sandringham estate, as per an insider.

Reports confirm that Andrew will temporarily reside at Wood Farm Cottage during renovations of his permanent home. October marked King Charles's decision to strip Andrew of royal titles amid ongoing Epstein revelations. Initially, Andrew was expected to remain at Royal Lodge until spring, but his move was accelerated as police probed further allegations linking him to another woman through Epstein.

The scandal has intensified after the release of U.S. documents, showing interactions between Epstein and someone believed to be Andrew. These documents compound the uneasy relations between Andrew and King Charles, igniting public and legislative scrutiny over the terms of Andrew's lease at Royal Lodge.

(With inputs from agencies.)