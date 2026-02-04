Basant Festival Returns: Reviving Punjab's Culture and Economy

The Punjab Government of Pakistan declared February 6 and 7 as public holidays to celebrate the long-awaited Basant festival after two decades. This vibrant event symbolizes the onset of spring and aims to promote cultural heritage and economic growth across the region.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the news, expressing hope that the festival would provide residents with an opportunity to recharge. The festivities, linked with Kashmir Day and a weekend, promise a rejuvenating break for the province.

The Basant festival, with roots dating back to 1250, is expected to generate significant financial activity. The pilot project has already boosted the economy with PKR 500 million in kite and string sales alone. The government has imposed strict regulations to ensure safety, lifting a 2005 ban on kite flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)