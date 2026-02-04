Indian Farmers' Fate: How the US Trade Deal Threatens Agriculture

Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized the recently announced India-US trade deal, suggesting it poses a significant threat to the interests of Indian farmers. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge argued that the agreement primarily benefits American producers and could devastate India's agriculture sector.

Kharge expressed indignation over how the deal's details were disclosed. He pointed out that US President Donald Trump, and not the Indian government, informed Indian parliamentarians about this crucial agreement while they were mid-session. This, he emphasized, amounted to an insult to the Indian Parliament's sovereignty.

The Leader of Opposition underscored that the zero tariff on American imports could be detrimental, while Indian exports still faced a hefty 18% tariff in the US. He challenged the government's commitment to safeguarding Indian farmers, warning that the trade deal might serve American interests exclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)