Noida Film City: A New Cinematic Hub
The soon-to-be-completed Film City in Noida, developed by Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited, is preparing for its first film shoot with 'Mom 2'. The film city is part of a broader ambition to establish Uttar Pradesh as a hub for the film industry, offering modern infrastructure and facilities.
The burgeoning Film City in Noida is soon to buzz with cinematic activity as it hosts the first shoot of the Hindi film 'Mom 2'. Officials on Thursday confirmed the commencement of preliminary preparations, including land mapping, at the project site.
According to Bayview Bhutani Film City project general manager Rajeev Arora, following the mapping exercise, the shooting set should be ready in about 20 days, paving the way for filming to start by late February or early March. This ambitious project is a joint venture between filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group, with support from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.
As part of a broader initiative to transform Uttar Pradesh into an attractive destination for film production, the Film City offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and connectivity, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. Authorities anticipate that prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the project soon.
