Rothschild's Ties with Epstein: Unveiled Correspondence Raises Questions

Ariane de Rothschild, head of the Edmond de Rothschild Swiss private bank, exchanged numerous emails with Jeffrey Epstein, meeting him multiple times over five years prior to his arrest in 2019, according to U.S. Justice Department documents. These files do not indicate criminal acts but challenge past descriptions of their interactions.

Reuters was unable to independently determine the purpose of their meetings, which took place at Epstein's residences in New York and Paris, where he frequently invited de Rothschild. In March 2019, before Epstein's arrest, plans for their meeting in Paris were discussed in their correspondence, though it remains unclear if they met as planned.

This disclosure places de Rothschild among other prominent figures connected to Epstein's circle. A spokesperson stated de Rothschild had no knowledge of Epstein's illegal actions, condemning his crimes. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 and later died by suicide in jail. De Rothschild currently leads the Geneva-based bank, managing significant assets.

