Sanatan Dharma: Eternal Principles and A Cultural Resurgence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the unchanging nature of Sanatan Dharma and its foundational principles during a recent assembly of saints in Haridwar. Dhami declared that Sanatan Dharma, rooted in eternal truths, remains invincible.

The gathering marked the installation of a statue of Swami Satyamitranand Giri. Dhami lauded the saints, religious leaders, and devotees present along the Ganges as pivotal contributors to India's cultural and national identity, linking them with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Highlighting a cultural revival in India, Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also affirmed the efforts to bolster Indian culture and unity.

