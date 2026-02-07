Left Menu

The Extinction Archive: An Artistic Memorial to Vanishing Biodiversity

Kulpreet Singh's 'Extinction Archive' features colored drawings of over 900 threatened species on rice paper treated with pesticide. The project, showcased at the India Art Fair, serves as an artistic memorial to biodiversity loss, highlighting ecological and social violence and the ongoing environmental degradation.

  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the vibrant displays at the 17th India Art Fair, artist Kulpreet Singh's 'Extinction Archive' stands out as a poignant reminder of the biodiversity crisis. Depicting over 900 species on pesticide-treated rice paper, Singh raises pressing questions about the speed at which the natural environment is deteriorating.

The installation, presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, features a semi-circular wall of nearly a thousand square panels, each representing species edging towards extinction. Through this work, Singh underscores the gravity of pollution, including Delhi's pervasive air pollution and agricultural setbacks exacerbated by stubble burning.

Singh's work is a reflective narrative on ecological violence, incorporating elements like farm fire imagery and stubble ash to draw attention to the deepening environmental plight of farmers. His creative endeavor underscores the urgency of addressing climate change, pollution, and the many human activities endangering both biodiversity and humanity.

