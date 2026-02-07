US-India Trade Pact: Tariff Cuts, Energy Ties, and Global Supply Chain

The United States and India took a significant step forward in trade relations on Friday by revealing an interim framework designed to reduce tariffs and strengthen energy partnerships. This development aims to shift global supply chains and marks progress toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, underlining ongoing negotiations.

In a related move, President Donald Trump revoked the additional 25% tariff on Indian goods linked to Russian oil purchases. The United States continues to exert pressure on India to restrict energy ties with Russia, even as India signals intentions to curb such imports.

The new framework offers specifics on tariff reductions, signaling that India will purchase significant quantities of U.S. goods while phasing out tariffs on many American products. However, India remains cautious about fully opening its agricultural market, and political opposition voices concerns about the pact favoring U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)