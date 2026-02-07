Left Menu

US-India Trade Pact: Tariff Cuts, Energy Ties, and Global Supply Chain

The United States and India advance toward a trade pact, unveiling a framework to reduce tariffs and deepen economic cooperation. Despite progress, contentious issues remain, including India's agricultural market protections and the influence of U.S. terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:56 IST
US-India Trade Pact: Tariff Cuts, Energy Ties, and Global Supply Chain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and India took a significant step forward in trade relations on Friday by revealing an interim framework designed to reduce tariffs and strengthen energy partnerships. This development aims to shift global supply chains and marks progress toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement, underlining ongoing negotiations.

In a related move, President Donald Trump revoked the additional 25% tariff on Indian goods linked to Russian oil purchases. The United States continues to exert pressure on India to restrict energy ties with Russia, even as India signals intentions to curb such imports.

The new framework offers specifics on tariff reductions, signaling that India will purchase significant quantities of U.S. goods while phasing out tariffs on many American products. However, India remains cautious about fully opening its agricultural market, and political opposition voices concerns about the pact favoring U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

Iran's Brave Voices: The Beautician's Tale Amid Unrest

 Lebanon
2
US Pushes for Peace: June Deadline Set for Russia-Ukraine Conflict Resolution

US Pushes for Peace: June Deadline Set for Russia-Ukraine Conflict Resolutio...

 Ukraine
3
Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar Ibrahim and I have been friends even before he became prime minister: ...

 Global
4
Jorge Martin Eyes Thailand Return Amid Contract Uncertainty

Jorge Martin Eyes Thailand Return Amid Contract Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026