Divine Drop Festival: A New Era of Spiritual Experiences

The Divine Drop Festival, recently held in Gurugram, has marked a significant change in the curation of large-scale spiritual events. No longer confined to traditional bhajan formats, the festival offered a diverse cultural experience encompassing music, dance, and poetry, appealing to all age groups.

The programme began with the traditional Ganesh Vandana, followed by an enthralling dance performance depicting Sri Krishna. Brythm – The Band brought a contemporary flair with live music, energizing the audience. Especially captivating was the large-scale Hanuman act, which engaged both children and families, along with a poetry recitation by Phycoshayar dedicated to Lord Ram, culminating in a Hanuman Chalisa dance.

The evening continued with a powerful Shiv Tandav act and concluded with Ganga Aarti by Varanasi pundits and a spirited Damru Mandal performance, ending with the iconic ''Om Jai Jagdish Aarti.'' Conceptualized by Vineet Kumar of Weez Bhakti and hosted by RJ Rocky, the festival reflects how devotional events are evolving to blend tradition with performance, connecting with newer generations.

