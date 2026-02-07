Left Menu

Divine Drop Festival: A New Era of Spiritual Experiences

The Divine Drop Festival in Gurugram represents a transformation in large-scale spiritual events, merging traditional bhajans with cultural elements like dance, music, and poetry. This inclusive approach attracts diverse age groups, showcasing Hindu spirituality as a vibrant cultural experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:47 IST
Divine Drop Festival: A New Era of Spiritual Experiences

The Divine Drop Festival, recently held in Gurugram, has marked a significant change in the curation of large-scale spiritual events. No longer confined to traditional bhajan formats, the festival offered a diverse cultural experience encompassing music, dance, and poetry, appealing to all age groups.

The programme began with the traditional Ganesh Vandana, followed by an enthralling dance performance depicting Sri Krishna. Brythm – The Band brought a contemporary flair with live music, energizing the audience. Especially captivating was the large-scale Hanuman act, which engaged both children and families, along with a poetry recitation by Phycoshayar dedicated to Lord Ram, culminating in a Hanuman Chalisa dance.

The evening continued with a powerful Shiv Tandav act and concluded with Ganga Aarti by Varanasi pundits and a spirited Damru Mandal performance, ending with the iconic ''Om Jai Jagdish Aarti.'' Conceptualized by Vineet Kumar of Weez Bhakti and hosted by RJ Rocky, the festival reflects how devotional events are evolving to blend tradition with performance, connecting with newer generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

India-US Trade Boost: A New Era for Electronics and IP Cooperation

 Global
3
Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

Karur Vysya Bank Inaugurates 900th Branch, Strengthens Nationwide Presence

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender'

Controversy Erupts Over US-India Interim Trade Deal: 'Naam Narender, Kaam Su...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026