Uttarakhand Declares 'Godaan' Film Tax-Free to Boost Cultural Awareness

The government of Uttarakhand has declared the Hindi film 'Godaan' tax-free, aiming to bolster cinema that reflects rural traditions and cultural values. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directive came soon after the movie was released across India on February 6.

'Godaan,' which highlights farmer traditions and the significance of cattle in India, is seen by the Chief Minister as a cultural touchstone capable of reconnecting society with its heritage, warranting policy support like tax breaks.

Dhami stated that cows symbolize more than just religious faith—they are integral to Indian culture and its rural economy. He highlighted cinema's capacity to build positive social awareness, noting the Uttarakhand government's systemic efforts in cattle protection and rural welfare align with the film's themes.

The state administration is actively working on initiatives such as promoting gaushalas, or cow shelters, to care for stray and abandoned cattle. Also, support for livestock farmers comes through various schemes aimed at increasing income and strengthening the rural economy.

Further promoting films and creative works addressing social, cultural, and public welfare issues forms part of Uttarakhand's vision for cultural preservation and rural livelihood support. Parallel decisions have been taken in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, with their governments recognizing 'Godaan' for its cultural and social insights.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a similar tax-free declaration, in line with the state's cow protection laws. Similarly, Odisha's Chief Minister praised 'Godaan' for its portrayal of cultural traditions and respect for cows, underscoring the film's impact on social and family values.

Starring Sahil Anand, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais, and Manoj Joshi, 'Godaan' continues to garner attention for its cultural commentary.