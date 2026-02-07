A New Dawn in Bastar: From Fear to Flourishing
President Droupadi Murmu lauds the government's action against Maoists, bringing peace to Bastar. She highlights the region's cultural richness, development initiatives, and educational efforts. Murmu urges trust in democracy and praises local honorees. The Bastar Pandum festival exemplifies the area's revival and potential for tourism.
President Droupadi Murmu has praised the Indian government's decisive measures against Maoists, which have brought peace and progress to the Bastar region. Murmu inaugurated the Bastar Pandum festival, celebrating the area's cultural heritage while urging those who've abandoned violence to trust in democracy and the constitution.
The President emphasized the impact of Maoist activity on the region's youth and marginalized communities, noting that many have now returned to the mainstream. She commended initiatives like 'Niyad Nellanar' that empower villages with essential services such as electricity and schools, highlighting a promising transformation in Bastar.
The President also showcased the region's tourism potential, driven by its natural beauty and cultural richness. She acknowledged individuals awarded for their contributions to local development and highlighted Chhattisgarh's growth, urging continued commitment to uplifting backward sections. The event was attended by state officials and esteemed guests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
