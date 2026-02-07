Bridging Cultures: India's Strengthened Ties with Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Malaysia, reiterated India's position as a reliable global partner, particularly through its latest trade agreements with major global economies, including the UK and the EU. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Modi highlighted the diaspora's vital role in bridging India and Malaysia.

Modi's visit, his first foreign trip in 2026, comes amid strengthened ties with Malaysia, characterized by mutual cultural and economic interests. The Prime Minister announced initiatives to fortify these relations, such as establishing a Thiruvalluvar Centre to celebrate the shared heritage and setting strategic partnerships in education and trade.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim echoed these sentiments, praising the historical connections and booming trade dynamics between the nations. The visit concluded with grand cultural performances and mutual affirmations of friendship, solidifying the renewed momentum in India-Malaysia relations.

