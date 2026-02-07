Bridging Cultures: India's Strengthened Ties with Malaysia
During his visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as a 'trusted partner for growth' and highlighted recent trade deals with global powers. Modi underscored the strong cultural and historical ties between India and Malaysia, noting the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in fostering these bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Malaysia, reiterated India's position as a reliable global partner, particularly through its latest trade agreements with major global economies, including the UK and the EU. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Modi highlighted the diaspora's vital role in bridging India and Malaysia.
Modi's visit, his first foreign trip in 2026, comes amid strengthened ties with Malaysia, characterized by mutual cultural and economic interests. The Prime Minister announced initiatives to fortify these relations, such as establishing a Thiruvalluvar Centre to celebrate the shared heritage and setting strategic partnerships in education and trade.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim echoed these sentiments, praising the historical connections and booming trade dynamics between the nations. The visit concluded with grand cultural performances and mutual affirmations of friendship, solidifying the renewed momentum in India-Malaysia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Global Trust Currency: PM Modi's Vision in Kuala Lumpur
PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur Celebrates Indian Diaspora, Announces UPI Link and Thiruvalluvar Centre in Malaysia
A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Ibrahim Unite Indian Diaspora in Malaysia
It is remarkable the way you have preserved traditions over centuries: PM Modi at Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur.
Indian diaspora is valuable partner in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.