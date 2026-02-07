Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: India's Strengthened Ties with Malaysia

During his visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as a 'trusted partner for growth' and highlighted recent trade deals with global powers. Modi underscored the strong cultural and historical ties between India and Malaysia, noting the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in fostering these bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:02 IST
Bridging Cultures: India's Strengthened Ties with Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Malaysia, reiterated India's position as a reliable global partner, particularly through its latest trade agreements with major global economies, including the UK and the EU. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Modi highlighted the diaspora's vital role in bridging India and Malaysia.

Modi's visit, his first foreign trip in 2026, comes amid strengthened ties with Malaysia, characterized by mutual cultural and economic interests. The Prime Minister announced initiatives to fortify these relations, such as establishing a Thiruvalluvar Centre to celebrate the shared heritage and setting strategic partnerships in education and trade.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim echoed these sentiments, praising the historical connections and booming trade dynamics between the nations. The visit concluded with grand cultural performances and mutual affirmations of friendship, solidifying the renewed momentum in India-Malaysia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
2
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global
3
Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

 Italy
4
Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026