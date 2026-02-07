Contentious Title Sparks Controversy in Indian Film Industry

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised objections against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming production, 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. The title is considered controversial, potentially disturbing social harmony and unity in society, according to FWICE, which represents various media and entertainment professionals.

The film, featuring Bajpayee as a corrupt cop in a crime thriller, has sparked criticism from politicians and social media users who claim the title is casteist. In response, FWICE has sent a letter to major OTT platforms and industry organizations, urging the title's withdrawal to prevent social unrest.

FWICE emphasizes the industry's social responsibility to avoid content that promotes hatred or unrest. Neeraj Pandey acknowledged the concerns and has taken down promotional materials, stressing the film does not intend to comment on any community. The controversy has led to political and legal actions against the film.

