Left Menu

Contentious Title Sparks Controversy in Indian Film Industry

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has objected to the title of Neeraj Pandey's film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', claiming it could disrupt social harmony. The film's title has drawn criticism for perceived casteist connotations, prompting calls for its retraction and causing a political stir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:25 IST
Contentious Title Sparks Controversy in Indian Film Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised objections against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming production, 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. The title is considered controversial, potentially disturbing social harmony and unity in society, according to FWICE, which represents various media and entertainment professionals.

The film, featuring Bajpayee as a corrupt cop in a crime thriller, has sparked criticism from politicians and social media users who claim the title is casteist. In response, FWICE has sent a letter to major OTT platforms and industry organizations, urging the title's withdrawal to prevent social unrest.

FWICE emphasizes the industry's social responsibility to avoid content that promotes hatred or unrest. Neeraj Pandey acknowledged the concerns and has taken down promotional materials, stressing the film does not intend to comment on any community. The controversy has led to political and legal actions against the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

 Italy
2
Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
4
Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026