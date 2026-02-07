Ernie Hudson Joins Cast of Indie Drama 'Hal'

Long-time actor Ernie Hudson has officially signed on to the cast of the upcoming indie drama 'Hal,' starring alongside Alexander Ludwig and Emma Roberts. Deadline confirmed that filming is set to begin shortly in Atlanta. This new film, rooted in a true story, follows the life of Hal Donaldson, a budding journalist battling life's adversities.

As the story unfolds, Hal develops a meaningful bond with Doree, a gifted musician, who supports him as his journalistic career exposes him to the harsh realities of life. Witnessing suffering firsthand, Hal becomes driven to take actionable steps beyond storytelling, ultimately leading to the creation of the renowned aid group Convoy of Hope. As of now, Ernie Hudson's specific role remains under wraps.

The project is helmed by director Mark Williams, celebrated for his contributions to 'Ozark' and 'The Accountant,' with a screenplay penned by Mark Edwin Robinson. Zero Gravity Management oversees production. Known for his iconic roles in 'Ghostbusters,' 'The Crow,' and TV series 'Grace and Frankie,' Hudson will also appear in A24's 'Famous' and voice Combat Carl in 'Toy Story 5'.

(With inputs from agencies.)