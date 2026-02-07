RSS: Uniting Society for a Century

On Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the organization's intent to unify society, not to function as a pressure group or pursue power. Speaking at an event marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary, Bhagwat highlighted that the RSS aims primarily to foster societal unity.

Bhagwat reflected on the historical roots of the RSS, tracing back to its founding by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925 who sought to address societal disunity and other challenges. Despite common misconceptions, Bhagwat clarified the RSS's non-political nature, stating it's separate from any political organization.

Further, Bhagwat elaborated on the RSS's philosophy, emphasizing inclusivity and societal betterment. He argued that being Hindu is an adjective, not a noun, applying the term to diverse Indian religious identities. He restated India's aspiration to become a 'Vishwaguru' through example rather than power.

