Tragedy Strikes Dance Troupe in Bihar: Two Dead, Two Critical

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bihar's Saharsa district, two members of a dance company have died after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance. The tragedy also left two others in critical condition, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The unfortunate event transpired at Fareba village within Kanariya police station limits. The deceased individuals have been identified as Raja Sada and Sunny Deol Sada, while Murari Kumar, aged 18, and 16-year-old Sanoj Sada are currently receiving medical treatment in a Khagaria hospital, authorities reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate a possible ingestion of insecticide, though definitive conclusions await the post-mortem report. Police have uncovered a bottle containing a suspicious green and blue liquid, alongside four plastic glasses, at the maize field where the incident unfurled. The investigation remains ongoing.

