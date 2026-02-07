Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dance Troupe in Bihar: Two Dead, Two Critical

In Bihar's Saharsa district, a tragic incident occurred when four members of a dance company allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Two died while two others are critically ill. Preliminary reports suggest the ingestion of insecticide, and police have launched an investigation following the recovery of related evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Dance Troupe in Bihar: Two Dead, Two Critical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bihar's Saharsa district, two members of a dance company have died after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance. The tragedy also left two others in critical condition, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The unfortunate event transpired at Fareba village within Kanariya police station limits. The deceased individuals have been identified as Raja Sada and Sunny Deol Sada, while Murari Kumar, aged 18, and 16-year-old Sanoj Sada are currently receiving medical treatment in a Khagaria hospital, authorities reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate a possible ingestion of insecticide, though definitive conclusions await the post-mortem report. Police have uncovered a bottle containing a suspicious green and blue liquid, alongside four plastic glasses, at the maize field where the incident unfurled. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

 Global
2
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

 India
3
Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

 Global
4
Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026